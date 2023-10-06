Illinois State Police investigating after dead body found in Mississippi River

This finding comes after another dead body was found in the Mississippi River over the summer.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police is investigating after a dead body was found in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon.

A trooper with ISP said that just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, the East St. Louis Police Department told the ISP Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) that a dead body was found in the river. Authorities have not identified the victim or provided any circumstances that led up to the incident as of Friday afternoon.

This finding comes after another dead body was found in the river over the summer. In June, the remains of a man who was found dead in the Mississippi River after police said he ran from them on May 27. Forensic experts used fingerprints to identify the remains of 46-year-old James Schmutz.

Police sources said he ran from them after they were called to the north leg of the Gateway Arch the night of May 25. When they arrived, police saw him run into the river, but later come out of the water, so they called off a search and rescue operation.

Two days later, people aboard the Gateway Arch Riverboat spotted a body floating near the cables anchoring the boat to the shore and called police.

The Medical Examiner’s Office awaited toxicology results, so a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, although drowning was suspected.

This incident is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time, the trooper said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the ISP by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses can remain anonymous.