Illinois State Police say off-duty officer fired gun after he saw 2 people firing assault rifles at a car

CENTREVILLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the Metro East over the weekend.
Illinois State Police said they were requested to assist the Centreville Police Department over the weekend.
An off-duty officer from a neighboring department was working at Club Onyx when he saw two suspects firing assault rifles at an occupied car on Illinois Route 157. The off-duty officer fired his weapon in the direction of the two armed men. Illinois State Police said it’s unknown if the two men were hit by the gunfire.
Illinois State Police said no other information will be released.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
RELATED: Gov. Mike Parson to meet with St. Louis area school districts to talk about schools reopening