ST. LOUIS — The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police said 72-year-old Sharon Oliver was last seen in a black 2018 Chevrolet impala with Texas license plates, KXY1253, on eastbound Interstate 40 from Little Rock, Arkansas at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

She asked for directions to Memphis. Police said she has a condition that puts her in danger.

Oliver is 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.

ISP