Illinois State Police searching for missing 80-year-old man

VENICE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Venice man.

Arkel Griggs, 80, was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin Street at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said Griggs has a condition that puts him in danger.

Griggs is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, has black/grey hair and was last seen wearing tinted glasses, a burgundy T-shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.