Illinois State Police searching for missing 80-year-old man

VENICE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Venice man.
Arkel Griggs, 80, was last seen at the intersection of Broadway and Robin Street at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police said Griggs has a condition that puts him in danger.
Griggs is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, has black/grey hair and was last seen wearing tinted glasses, a burgundy T-shirt, blue jeans and black leather shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Griggs’ whereabouts should call the Venice police department at 618-877-2114.