EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper has died after he was shot while serving a warrant in East. St. Louis early Friday morning. He was identified by police in an afternoon press conference as 33-year-old Nick Hopkins.

Trooper Hopkins was a 10-year veteran with ISP and was married with three children. He was serving a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street at 5:26 a.m. when there was an exchange of gunfire and he was struck.

Three suspects were taken into custody but have not been identified.

Trooper Hopkins was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at around 6:10 p.m.

Several police cars and tactical vehicles were on the scene for several hours following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.