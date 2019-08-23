EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot while serving a warrant in East St. Louis early Friday morning.

According to ISP, multiple suspects were taken into custody after the shooting in the area of North 42nd Street.

The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the trooper’s condition is unknown.

Multiple police cars and a SWAT team were on the scene.

Police have not said how many people were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.