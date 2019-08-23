EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot while serving a warrant in East St. Louis early Friday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m., while serving the warrant at a home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street, there was an exchange of gunfire and the 33-year-old trooper was struck.
The trooper was taken to the hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.
Multiple suspects were taken into custody, but police have not given an exact number.
Several police cars and a tactical vehicle were on the scene for several hours following the shooting.
The trooper is a 10-year veteran with ISP.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
