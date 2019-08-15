O'FALLON, Ill. — An Illinois principal wanted to make the first day of school something the kids wouldn’t forget.

Dr. Tron Young, Principal at Joseph Arthur Middle School remixed the popular song, ‘Old Town Road.’ His version is called ‘Old School Road.’

‘Another school year means time to "Take Your Kids Down to Joseph Arthur"! It is my goal to make school a place where students want to be at and enjoy. One way I try to do this is to create an environment that they enjoy coming to. This year I did a remix of the popular Old Town Road song. I hope you enjoy and please share! Help me inspire my students to Imagine their possibilities, inspire them that dreams can come true, and Achieve greatness.’ Dr. Tron Young shared on Facebook.





Click here if you don’t see the video below

Other stories people are reading

RELATED: Does your child spend too much time on homework?

RELATED: At 81 years old, middle school custodian earns GED for job promotion

RELATED: Bye, kids: Florida moms party on the first day of school with wine and doughnuts

RELATED: An Edwardsville middle school has a new plan to make students feel comfortable