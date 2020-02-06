Illinois allowing bars, restaurants to sell to-go cocktails

"This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more"

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Bars and restaurants with liquor licenses will be able to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2682 Tuesday in an effort to support the hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants and bars are beloved businesses in so many of our communities and also some of the hardest hit from the COVD-19 pandemic,” Pritzker said in a press release. “This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more."

Cocktails can only be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over 21 years old and trained in responsible alcohol service, according to a press release.

“Cocktails to go is a small but important initiative designed to help our hospitality industry get back on its feet after COVID-19,” said Illinois State Rep. Zalewski. “I’m excited about its prospects to drive customers back to bars and restaurants and thank Governor Pritzker for his support.”

Cocktails can't be delivered via a third-party delivery app and can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age and level of intoxication of the customer.

The legislation also delays late fees and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses and establishes automatic liquor license renewal approval and extension for any holder whose business has been suspended due to COVID-19.