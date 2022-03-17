Illinois woman celebrates 100th birthday this St. Patrick's Day

Happy birthday, Patricia!

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Thursday isn't just St. Patrick's Day, but it's also a very lucky birthday for one Mascoutah, Illinois, resident.

Happy birthday to Patricia Schroder! Patricia turned 100 on this St. Patrick's Day.

Her kids sent in several photos of her life to help celebrate the big milestone, including a photo of when she went to San Diego alone to marry her fiancé who was on leave during World War II. The photo was taken when she got married in 1945.

Patricia was also a founding member of Memorial Hospital and on the founding board of directors of Belleville Area College, which is now Southwestern Illinois College.

She's also a retired school teacher. The photo below was taken in 1957 when she taught.

Patricia has two kids, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.