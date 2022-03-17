x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Illinois woman celebrates 100th birthday this St. Patrick's Day

Happy birthday, Patricia!

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Thursday isn't just St. Patrick's Day, but it's also a very lucky birthday for one Mascoutah, Illinois, resident.

Happy birthday to Patricia Schroder! Patricia turned 100 on this St. Patrick's Day.

Her kids sent in several photos of her life to help celebrate the big milestone, including a photo of when she went to San Diego alone to marry her fiancé who was on leave during World War II. The photo was taken when she got married in 1945.

Credit: Kent Schroeder and Kay Connolly
Patricia Schroeder is celebrating her 100th birthday this St. Patrick's Day!

Patricia was also a founding member of Memorial Hospital and on the founding board of directors of Belleville Area College, which is now Southwestern Illinois College.

She's also a retired school teacher. The photo below was taken in 1957 when she taught.

Credit: Kent Schroeder and Kay Connolly
Patricia Schroeder is celebrating her 100th birthday this St. Patrick's Day!

Patricia has two kids, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

We hope you have a great 100th birthday, Patricia!

Related Articles

In Other News

Vintage KSDK: St. Patrick's Day in 1960