SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One person is dead and another is still missing after falling into the water of Lake Springfield Sunday afternoon.

A spokeswoman with the Springfield Police Department said they were called to the northeast portion of the lake by a woman who said two men fell into the water and hadn't come up for air for almost 10 minutes. First responders tried to rescue the men, but eventually shifted their focus to recovering the bodies.

One of the bodies was pulled from the water, but rescuers could not find the second man. They will search again starting Monday morning.

The police spokeswoman said the men were on a boat and got into the water to swim before disappearing under the water. Water conditions were choppy, but police do not know if they don't know if that contributed to the accident.

