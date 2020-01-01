CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A University of Illinois College of Law professor accused of sexual harassment will not be returning to the university. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that teaching staff and students were notified by email that Jay Kesan's courses will be taught by other faculty members.
A two-year investigation into his sexual misconduct was made public in the fall of 2018. Kesan then took a yearlong voluntary, unpaid leave of absence. He was expected to come back in January for the 2020 school year.
The investigation had concluded that Kesan's conduct didn't qualify as sexual harassment or misconduct under university policy.
According to campus news source WILL, the investigation began in June 2015 when a request was made by Jamelle Sharpe, associate dean for academic affairs at U of I College of Law at the time.
The report states that the College had received multiple complaints regarding Kesan’s interactions with female faculty members and students.
