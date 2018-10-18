ILLINOIS — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a young girl from the Chicago area. She was found safe, police confirmed without giving any further details.

Kylee Jones, her mother and a man nicknamed “Boopa” were pulled over by police Thursday morning, according to the AMBER Alert. The woman got out of the vehicle, but “Boopa” refused, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, police said.

Kylee was still in the car. He does not have any parental or guardianship rights for the little girl.

Drivers in Illinois were made aware of the AMBER Alert on billboards all across the state, including in the St. Louis area.

The child’s mother said she picked up the man this morning and they were driving to Madison, Wisconsin.

