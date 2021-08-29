Baby killed in Madison County car crash Friday morning

The 2-month-old boy died from his injuries at the hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A baby's life has ended following a crash in Madison County on Friday morning.

A report from Illinois State Police said it happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 270, just east of Interstate 255 in Edwardsville at around 10 a.m. It started with a blue Ford Focus in the right lane, which was closed for road construction. The Focus tried to merge into the middle lane when it was struck from behind by a Ford F350.

One of the passengers in the Ford Focus was a two-month-old boy. He was taken to the hospital after the crash but later died from his injuries. Neither of the drivers were injured.

The crash shut down westbound lanes of I-270 for a few hours, but it has since reopened.