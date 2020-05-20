Most of Illinois likely to move to Phase 3 on May 29, allowing bars, restaurants to serve at outdoor seating

Phase 3 will allow state parks, golf courses and some personal care services such as barbershops to reopen. Most of the state will enter Phase 3 on May 29

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced updates on Phase 3 of the state's "Restore Illinois" plan on Wednesday and said most of the state will enter Phase 3 on May 29.

In Phase 3, bars and restaurants in the state will be able to resume operations with outdoor seating only. Tables will have to be 6 feet apart and away from sidewalks. Masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed.

Gov. Pritzker said municipalities are encouraged to help bars and restaurants expand their outdoor seating options.

All state parks also will reopen on May 29 under Phase 3. All concession stands will reopen as well. Boating or camping with up to 10 people will be permitted under Phase 3.

Illinois will allow the reopening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with capacity limits and safety precautions in place.

There are also updated guidelines for golf courses.

Courses will now be allowed to let four golfers play at a time and allow each to use their own individual cart, or one per immediate household.

As part of Phase 3, health clubs, gyms and fitness studios are allowed to provide one-on-one personal training in indoor and outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people.

Personal care services such as nail salons, tattoo shops, spas and barbershops can open with capacity limits and Illinois Department of Public Health precautions in place.

All retail stores can also open their doors to in-person shopping with capacity limits and IDPH precautions in place.