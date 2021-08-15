Vigil to be held for Bethalto family killed in crash

The family of 3 was killed in a two-car crash involving a speeding driver Friday

BETHALTO, Ill — Friends and family plan to come together Sunday evening to remember three lives lost in a rural Madison County crash.

It happened Friday night at McCoy and Bethalto roads near Fosterburg, according to a detective with the coroner's office.

Witnesses said another vehicle was speeding, didn't stop at a stop sign and crashed into the family's car.

The crash killed John, Melissa and Dominic Cafazza.

Dominic was only 12 years old and a seventh grader at Trimpe Middle School. He leaves behind three older brothers.

The Bethalto School District sent out a note saying, "Many of you may know that there are three older brothers in this family that are dealing directly with the death of their younger brother and both of their parents. These deaths will have a significant impact on our entire school community."

The school district also included some information for coping with the tragic situation and said their crisis team will be available for the coming weeks.

There's also an option for counseling at Civic Memorial High School from 2-7 p.m. Sunday before a vigil takes place on the football field at 8 p.m.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

There's no word on any charges at this time.