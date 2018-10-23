BRIGHTON, Ill. — Crews responded to the scene of a large industrial fire at a scrap yard in Brighton, Illinois.

The view from Sky5 showed thick smoke billowing into the sky. The dark smoke cloud could be seen for several miles. There are reports the smoke could be seen as far south as Collinsville, which is about 30 miles away.

Sky5 showed piles of metal and crumpled up cars smoldering at MAW Salvage on Fosterburg Road in Brighton. Firefighters were seen pointing streams of water at the fire from several angles, including from above with the use of a ladder truck. A tanker truck also was on seen providing more water.

The fire was reported at about 8:45 Tuesday morning. Crews were attacking the hot spots more than an hour later. Seven fire departments responded to the scene, the Macoupin County sheriff confirmed.

