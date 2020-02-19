ST. LOUIS — President Donald Trump's decision to commute Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence is dividing voters in Illinois. The former state governor was the talk of the town in the Metro East Wednesday.

Some voters told 5 On Your Side his 14-year sentence was too long to begin with.

"I don't mind President Trump's line of reasoning. He has been in there for a lot of years," one voter said.

Others thought the sentence wasn't long enough.

"He was selling a congressional seat. I mean, he was padding the election. So yeah, no I don't think it was hard enough to be honest with you," one person said.

Blagojevich walked out of prison a free man Tuesday night. He had been behind federal bars since 2012 after trying to sell Barack Obama's Senate seat.

Some said his early release sends the wrong message.

"I think it sends kind of a poor message out there to the community that you can get by with crimes," one person said.

"That if you have friends in high places you can do whatever,” another voter added.

Blagojevich expressed profound and everlasting gratitude to the president, saying he'd vote to re-elect him.

So, what's next for Blagojevich? Some predict another run for office, but several voters said they wouldn’t re-elect him.

”Absolutely not. No.”

"Not my vote."

"No, I would not vote for him now."

"I wouldn't vote for the man if he ran for dog catcher."

Many people said they have strong opinions about the topic, but thought it was best not to share them.