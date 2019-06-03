CARMI, Ill. — The body of a missing woman was found Friday evening in rural Gallatin County.

The Illinois State Police put out a missing person’s report for Brooke Naylor, 19, on March 6 after she hadn't been seen for three days.

The missing person report said Naylor was last known to be traveling with her brown boxer dog in a Chevrolet Malibu, but the car was found abandoned along Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop in Saline County Sunday.

Police said her body was found by a member of a search team around 5:40 p.m. Friday south of Pot Hole Lane.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Naylor's family and the Illinois State Police gave their thanks to the volunteers for using their time and resources during the search.