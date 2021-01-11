Cahokia Heights 16-year-old girl missing since Monday

Sydney Coppedge was last seen Nov. 1

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Cahokia Heights police are asking for tips to find a missing teenage girl. Sixteen-year-old Sydney Coppedge was reported missing on Nov. 1. She left home around 9 p.m. Monday.

Her mother said Sydney snuck out of the house and rode her bike away from their home.

Sydney is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weights about 98 pounds. She was wearing white and blue leggings, a gray tank top and a green Aéropostale hooded sweatshirt. She also had a unicorn backpack that is purple and blue.

Police said she left her home voluntarily and that at this time there are no suspicious circumstances around her disappearance. Police also told 5 On Your Side she has run away from home previously.