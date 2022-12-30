Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning.

The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. An accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.