Crash on I-55 leaves woman dead, injures several children

Katelynn Cook was killed after the car's tire fell off, causing the crash

MOUNT OLIVE, Ill — A 28-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 55 near Mt. Olive, Ill.

The woman was identified by police as Katelynn Cook-McCutcheon. She was riding with three children and a 51-year-old male from Warrenton, Mo., in a Ford Explorer.

According to Illinois State Police, the SUV was traveling on northbound I-55 when a rear tire fell off around 4:20 p.m. That caused the driver to lose control, hit the median and overturn.

Cook, who was riding in the passenger seat, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. All three children — ages 2, 3 and 7 — were taken to the hospital. The 3-year-old's injures were described as serious.

The driver was cited for driving a car in an unsafe condition and driving an uninsured vehicle.