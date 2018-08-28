GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The dance coach at Granite City High School voluntarily resigned after a controversial photo involving members of the dance team.

School Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the Granite City Board of Education accepted the coach’s resignation during a meeting Tuesday night. Two teachers have volunteered to supervise the team while the school searches for a new coach.

The controversy stemmed from a photo showing the coach and two members of the high school dance team posing provocatively with a police car. The picture went viral.

Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald called it “inappropriate.”

Greenwald said the photo was taken during a community outreach event. Other student groups, including cheerleaders, student council members and volleyball players had taken photos with the police department.

