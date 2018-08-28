GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Board of Education will meet Tuesday night to discuss possible disciplinary actions for a group of high school dance team members who posed provocatively with a police car.

In the photo, two dancers and their coach are leaning on the cruiser. The picture went viral on social media.

Granite City School Superintendent Jim Greenwald called the picture “inappropriate.”

Greenwald said the photo was taken during a community outreach event. Other student groups, including cheerleaders, student council members and volleyball players had taken photos with the police department.

