O'FALLON, Ill. — While on his way to an officer-involved shooting, an Illinois State Police detective was the first to notice a deadly car crash on I-64 in O’Fallon, Illinois.

A Ford Fusion crashed into a light pole at a weigh station Sunday morning sometime before 6:34 a.m. A 45-year-old Mt. Vernon man was killed in the crash, State Police Spokesman Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. confirmed.

The detective noticed the crash while on his way to an incident at Club Onyx in Centreville—a strip club that recently opened.

A security guard at the club told police he saw someone waving a gun out of a car window in the parking lot, Dye said. When an officer pulled up to the scene and warned the man to drop the gun, the driver shot it several times and drove off, Dye said. The officer wasn’t hurt.

