Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Venice, Illinois

The cause of the crash is unknown.

VENICE, Ill. — A driver is in the hospital following an early morning rollover crash in the Metro East.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on 4th Street in Venice, Illinois.

5 On Your Side crews were at the scene. When they arrived, they saw a power pole split in half with wires hanging, and a car turned over on its roof.

Officials say the initial call stated there was a person trapped inside the car.

First responders were able to get the person out of the vehicle.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the driver is a young male, and he is expected to be okay.