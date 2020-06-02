ALTON, Ill — East St. Louis High School has shut down the cheerleading team for the rest of the season after a fight Saturday.

The East St. Louis Sr. High School cheerleading team was performing "dueling routines" against the team from Trinity Catholic High School during the Alton Shootout at Alton High School. Suddenly, the two sides started to fight.

The incident was caught on camera.

“We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events," East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said in a statement. "We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations. After a thorough investigation, consequences were administered which resulted in the immediate conclusion of the cheerleading season for this school year. We will not lower our expectations and will consistently take strong action when safety and sportsmanship is compromised.”

5 On Your Side has reached out to the Archdiocese of St. Louis for a comment on the incident involving Trinity Catholic. We have not heard back yet.

This is the same gym where a basketball game between Alton and Riverview Gardens ended in a brawl in November of 2018. Five people were charged with crimes in connection with that fight.

