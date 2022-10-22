Edwardsville water boil order remains in effect Saturday

The city said they expect to provide an update on the boil order on Sunday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A boil water order issued by the City of Edwardsville on Friday was still in effect Saturday afternoon for properties using city water services.

The order was made after a brief power outage Friday afternoon that impacted the city water treatment plant and nearby areas.

The city said they expect to provide an update on the boil order on Sunday on social media and the city’s website. For more information, click here.

According to a Facebook post from the city, operational changes and checks were required because the power outage. The outage may have caused some discoloration for areas not impacted by the boil order.

Public Works employees flushed hydrants to address the issue Saturday, Oct. 22.

The boil order is in effect west of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and the Reserve are included in this boil order.

In addition, the properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255 are also under this boil order.

The city said the boil order does not include SIUE or properties on Bohm School Road, Tiger Road or Melon Lane.

“While this boil order is in place, residents and businesses affected should boil any tap water for 5 to 7 minutes that will be used for drinking or cooking,” the city said.

The city said if you continue to experience cloudy or discolored water, please flush your water service line by turning on the cold water for 15 minutes or until it clears.

