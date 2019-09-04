GRAFTON, Ill. — Debris marks the water line that caused Dan Bechtold to fold his hand.

"I gambled the last time and lost," said Dan Bechtold, owner of Knotty by Nature.

Old Man River decided to go to 29 feet, which is 11 feet over flood stage. It also put about six inches of water in Knotty by Nature.

"It puts us literally dead in the water," Bechtold said.

He said when people see water in lower parts of the town, they assume everything is closed, which is bad for business.

Last week, when the forecast of 29 feet came out, so did the townspeople. Bechtold loaded up a trailer full of wood, and in just a few hours, he was sold out.

They were only closed for a short time and are back in business now thanks to the volunteers that moved him out. But he'snot quite ready to put everything back in place.

"It's business as usual but I'm not going to put everything back down and I'm not going to unload that trailer," he said. "I can sell out of that trailer pretty easily."

That's because he wants to be ready if the river comes back up.

There are still ways around the swollen river and the folks in Grafton want you to know they are open for business.

"Our little town is still open. It's a great little place even though the water comes in and takes us out, that's just life in Grafton," Bechtold said.