Fatal crash in Madison County closes part of WB I-70

ISP said all westbound lanes were blocked and were expected to be closed for several hours

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A fatal Madison County crash shut down part of Interstate 70 Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a little after 7 a.m. there was a two-car accident on westbound I-70, just one mile east of the I-55/270 interchange.

Police confirm that one person has died.

They asked that drivers avoid the area, as all westbound lanes are blocked and are expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic is being rerouted onto IL 4, police said.