GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Firefighters worked throughout the night to put out a fire at TOTALL Metal Recycling in Granite City.

Granite City's assistant fire chief said a 25-foot-tall stack of computers caught fire Tuesday afternoon at around 4. While investigators said they don’t know the official cause yet, employees reported that lithium-ion batteries were in that pile, and they are notorious for catching fire.

Witnesses said they heard small explosions and saw ash pour from the sky.

“There was points I actually seen the flames up to the power lines, like almost tree-level, so I've seen house fires before, but I've never seen a fire on this scale,” witness Christian Denton said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as downtown St. Louis.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was contained but still burning. The effort included 60 firefighters from three counties.

As of about 3:30 a.m., the fire was finally put out.

In 2014, an explosion at the same plant killed two people and injured another.

