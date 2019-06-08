GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at TOTALL Metal Recycling in Granite City.

A volunteer firefighter said Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist the Granite City Fire Department at the facility on Missouri Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as downtown St. Louis.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

