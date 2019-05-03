BETHALTO, Ill. — A fire captain was killed and three firefighters were injured after a partial collapse during a house fire in Bethalto, Illinois, Tuesday evening.

The fire was at a home on Culp Lane Tuesday evening. A press release from the Godfrey Fire Protection District said Captain Jacob Ringering suffered serious injuries when part of the building collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The release said three other firefighter were injured. Two have been treated and released while one is in stable condition at a St. Louis hospital.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they become available.