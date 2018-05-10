BREESE, Ill. — A church built in the 1800s in Breese, Illinois, suffered minor damage after a fire Thursday evening.

A fire at St. Dominic Church started at around 4:45 Thursday. Firefighters from five different departments assisted the Breese Volunteer Fire Department in keeping the fire contained to the entrance of the church.

Chief Bob Wuest of the Breese Fire Department said the damage was isolated near the middle door of the church, but smoke did get into the church. A fire-restoration company was handling the cleanup.

No one was hurt.

© 2018 KSDK