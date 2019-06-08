GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Firefighters are still working to put out a fire at TOTALL Metal Recycling in Granite City.

Granite City's assistant fire chief said a 25-foot-tall stack of computers caught fire Tuesday afternoon at around 4. While investigators said they don’t know the official cause yet, employees reported that lithium-ion batteries were in that pile, and they are notorious for catching fire.

Witnesses said they heard small explosions and saw ash pour from the sky.

“There was points I actually seen the flames up to the power lines, like almost tree-level, so I've seen house fires before, but I've never seen a fire on this scale,” witness Christian Denton said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as downtown St. Louis.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was contained but still burning. The effort included 60 firefighters from three counties.

In 2014, an explosion at the same plant killed two people and injured another.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

