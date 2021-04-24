Fire damages front of popular steakhouse in Swansea overnight

No one was inside at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported. Several area crews supported Swansea FD to help limit damage.

SWANSEA, Ill. — Fire ravaged part of a steakhouse in Swansea, Illinois, early Saturday, but fire crews limited the damage and prevented a major loss. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters from Swansea, Fairview Heights, O'Fallon, Belleville and East Side responded to the scene after a passer-by spotted flames just before 3 a.m.

The Down Under-themed casual chain steakhouse sustained damage to the front, lobby area and front dining room, a Swansea Fire Department crewman said.