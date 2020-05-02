JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer in Jersey Count, Illinois.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Route 67 at Kristie Lane at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. The preliminary report indicates 19-year-old Christian Cazier crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, hitting the truck head-on.

Cazier, who was from Jerseyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal crash. ISP has not released any further details at this time.

Latest local headlines: