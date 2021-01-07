Illinois announces another round of vaccine lottery winners

As the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery enters its final stretch, 22 lucky winners have been chosen.

ILLINOIS, USA — Getting vaccinated becomes easier when you have the chance to win a cash prize. Illinois is seeing continued week-over-week growth in its vaccination rate, partially because of the 'All In for the Win' lottery.

As of yesterday, 76 percent of Illinois adults have been vaccinated, and 56 percent of children age 12 to 17 have gotten protected from COVID-19 with the vaccine – keeping them at the top for vaccinations across the Midwest.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has already notified more than two dozen lucky winners, who come from every corner of Illinois. The regions include:

Region 1: Boone County and Winnebago County

Region 2: Bloomington and Normal

Region 3: Christian County and Springfield

Region 4: Two residents from Granite City

Region 5: Williamson County and Wayne County

Region 6: Fayette County and Urbana

Region 7: Joliet and Plainfield

Region 8: Hanover Park and Aurora

Region 9: Mundelein and Lake County

Region 10: Arlington Heights and Cook County

Region 11: Two residents from Chicago (which makes up the entirety of this region)

Winners will have seven days to accept their prizes. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The last day to get your shot for a chance to win is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.