Illinois homeowners behind on mortgages can qualify for up to $30k in COVID relief

ST. LOUIS — More than 4,000 Illinoisans have already applied for help from the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, which helps people behind on their monthly mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic with up to $30,000.

Folks looking to apply for help can do so online at illinoishousinghelp.org, and the deadline for those applications is 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

The fund was put together to give homeowners struggling with mortgage delinquency or foreclosure a way to keep their homes while getting back on track financially.

To qualify for help, homeowners need to have consulted with a Housing and Urban Development certified housing counselor or speak to their mortgage service about their options sometime in 2022.

Applicants will need a certificate from a HUD-certified counselor or a letter from their mortgage company detailing efforts to resolve delinquencies for review. Homeowners without those documents are encouraged to apply; they can submit them after submitting the application.

Here's a list of documents homeowners will need to have on hand when applying.

Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.

Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or other documentation.

Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill, credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.

Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed, or other documentation.

Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement,

property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association

statement

Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker joined officials with the Illinois Housing Development—the agency administrating the program— to make more Illinoisans aware of the help available to them.

“I want Illinoisans to know there is still mortgage assistance available for several thousand more,” Gov. Pritzker said. “A good life, a good job, the ability for kids to focus in their classrooms — it all starts with having a roof over your head."

The agency administering the fund plans to give out a total of $309 million to cover housing costs, and that includes past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.

"We know that especially for families of color, maintaining homeownership can be a way to a better path for you so build up personal assets and open up more doors for your children," the governor said. "It’s crucial that we protect family stability from getting washed away by the pandemic.”

The IHDA also administers a rental assistance fund called the Illinois Rental Payment Program, which has helped more than 8,640 renters in the first four months of 2022.