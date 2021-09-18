Illinois nurse sentenced for drug diversion, health care fraud

CARTERVILLE, Ill. — A nurse in Illinois, facing charges for drug diversion and health care fraud, was sentenced on Thursday.
Court documents state that Joseph M. Mattingly, 42, diverted hydrocodone pills from a patient and defrauded the Medicare program of the cost of the pills.
In 2018, Mattingly was employed as a nurse with Progress Port, a center for adults with intellectual disabilities in Williamson County.
"Between August 20, 2018, and October 30, 2018, Mattingly obtained possession of 25 hydrocodone pills he falsely claimed he dispended to a Progress Port resident, which he diverted for his own personal use," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. "Mattingly took three hydrocodone pills intended for the same Progress Port resident and replaced those pills with Tylenol, an over-the-counter medication at three separate locations."
Mattingly was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine along with a $200 special assessment.