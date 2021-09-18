Illinois nurse sentenced for drug diversion, health care fraud

"Between August 20, 2018, and October 30, 2018, Mattingly obtained possession of 25 hydrocodone pills he falsely claimed he dispended to a Progress Port resident, which he diverted for his own personal use," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. "Mattingly took three hydrocodone pills intended for the same Progress Port resident and replaced those pills with Tylenol, an over-the-counter medication at three separate locations."