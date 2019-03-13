WATERLOO, Ill. — The three people who were on board a plane that crashed in Waterloo, Illinois, Tuesday are expected to survive.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department identified the passengers Wednesday as Michael Stodard and his wife Angel Stodard. Their 4-year-old grandchild also was on the plane, but the child’s name was not released.

They all were injured but are expected to recover. The sheriff’s office Tuesday said the worst of the injuries were “a couple of broken legs.”

The FAA said the single-engine Piper PA-32 built in 1976 crashed while on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the crash site to look into what happened.

