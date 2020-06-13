x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

illinois

Pritzker cancels Illinois state fairs over coronavirus concerns

The Illinois State Fair, held annually in August, was last canceled from 1942 to 1945 during World War II
Credit: UPI
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker removes his baseball mask from his face as he approaches the podium to give his daily Coronavirus update, from the Jackie Joyner Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis, Illinois on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said in a statement canceling the fairs is the right choice that was based on the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts.

The Illinois State Fair, held annually in August, was last canceled from 1942 to 1945 during World War II.

This year is the first time the Du Quoin State Fair has been canceled since the state took over the fairgrounds in 1986.

A spokesman says Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady of Bloomington is disappointed by Pritzker's unilateral action.

More summer coronavirus event coverage: