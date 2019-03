CARMI, Ill. — The Illinois State Police are looking for a woman they said hasn't been seen since Sunday.

A missing person report said Brooke Naylor, 19, was last known to be traveling with her brown boxer dog in a Chevrolet Malibu, but the car was found abandoned along Eldorado Ridgeway Blacktop in Saline County Sunday.

Police said she is 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 618-384-9945.