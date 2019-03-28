PECATONICA, Ill. — Another Illinois State Trooper was hit while inspecting a car on the side of the road, and for the second time this year, the crash was deadly.

A release from the Illinois State Police said Trooper Brooke Jones-Story stopped to inspect a commercial vehicle along the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 20 near Illinois Route 75 at around 11:30. About 50 minutes later, a tractor-trailer struck her squad car and the vehicle she was inspecting, killing Jones-Story.

Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

Earlier this week, the Illinois State Police held a press conference urging drivers to follow the move-over law in the state because more than a dozen troopers had been struck in 2019.

