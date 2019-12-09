ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — All of Cahokia and parts of Sauget were placed under a boil order after a large water main broke under a street in Sauget, Illinois, Thursday.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said a 20-inch water main broke Thursday morning under Monsanto Avenue. The break caused a decrease in water pressure in the area.

As a result, streets in the area of the break are under a boil order. Additionally, customers of Commonfields, Prairie Du Pont and Columbia Water Districts were also placed under a boil order for the next 48 hours.

The Cahokia School District is included in the boil order, so they have canceled after-school activities Thursday and classes on Friday.

