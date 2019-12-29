ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The initial report came in at 7:55 a.m. Officers arrived at the school to find a male dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified and Illinois State Police have not released the victim’s age. ISP also didn’t clarify where the victim was found on school property.

An autopsy is pending, ISP confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

