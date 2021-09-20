Sex offender accused of public indecency near Edwardsville High School

Jeremiah Theiss was also connected to a similar incident earlier this month

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Glen Carbon man is accused of displaying inappropriate behavior in public areas on two different occasions.

Jeremiah Theiss, a registered sex offender, was charged with two counts of public indecency and presence within a school zone by a child sex offender.

A release from the Edwardsville Police Department said officers responded to a call a little after 7 a.m. on Sept. 17 about a man masturbating. The suspect was reported to be along a bike trail near the rear of Edwardsville High School.

When officers arrived, they located Theiss before he began to run away.

"The suspect ran through a section of high weeds and brush before crossing Governor’s Parkway and running into the wood line", according to officers.

They said he then ran through several yards before he was caught by a member of the SIUE Police Department.

Officials said Theiss was in possession of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Further investigation revealed Theiss matched the suspect's description of another incident that occurred on Sept. 1 on the 500 Block of North Street.

"During this incident, the victim stated she was walking down Main Street when the suspect approached her while he was masturbating. The suspect was captured on video surveillance, which assisted with his identification," the department said.

His bond was set at $50,000, but he since posted his bond and has been released.