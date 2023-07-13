60-year-old Belleville man died in house fire on Thursday

The St. Clair County coroner identified the victim as John Finnegan, 60, of Belleville, Illinois.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A multi-agency investigation is underway after a 60-year-old man died from his injuries in a house fire in St. Clair County, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.

Chief Chet Borkowski with the Northwest St. Clair County Fire Department said they received a call for help just before 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a person trapped in the 1200 block of Sandalwood Drive during a housefire.

St. Clair County sheriff's deputies were already on the scene and trying to remove the victim from the home. The man was found near the front door where deputies were able to remove him. Firefighters arrived about five minutes after the call went out.

The man was pronounced dead at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The St. Clair County coroner identified the victim as John Finnegan, 60, of Belleville, Illinois.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and undetermined at this time.