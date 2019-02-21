EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — Southern Illinois University campus police are looking for a man they said exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy taking classes at the school's East St. Louis Higher Education Center.

Police said the boy was taking a class in the library of one of the buildings when he left to use the restroom. Police said a man inside the restroom exposed himself to the boy.

The boy left the restroom and told the teacher, who then went looking for the suspect. Police said they were notified about 45 minutes after it happened.

Police said they searched the campus and went through security video. They were able to identify the suspect but have not taken him into custody.

They did say he was not a student or an employee.