Illinois man killed by dog while breaking up dogfight

The man was at his home in Kewanee, Illinois.

KEWANEE, Ill. — Police say a western Illinois man was attacked and killed by his own dog.

Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said Monday that 66-year-old Juan Ruiz of Kewanee died April 29 after he was attacked while breaking up a fight between his pit bull and another dog in his home.

Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said no autopsy was performed because it was evident Ruiz died from wounds sustained in the attack.

Police say Ruiz reported the attack to his family, which was out of town and advised him to seek medical attention.